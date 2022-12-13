RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RADCOM Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RDCM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,621,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,489 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

