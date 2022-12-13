Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 434 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Prologis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Prologis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

