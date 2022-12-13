Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,703 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 1.2% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Southern by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

