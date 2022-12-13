Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,617 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,957,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $399.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

