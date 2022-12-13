Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,642 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.