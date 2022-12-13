Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.