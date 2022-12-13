Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 174.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,759 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 60,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

NYSE KEY opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

