Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $597,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.