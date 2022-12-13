Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,831 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. BCE makes up about 1.0% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

BCE Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

