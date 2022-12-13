Range Resources Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Range Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Range Resources to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

