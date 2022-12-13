Raydium Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.78 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Raydium token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $30.63 million and $3.78 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $902.79 or 0.05174413 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00512437 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.63 or 0.30352311 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,266,202 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

