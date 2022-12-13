Raymond Chun Sells 7,011 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD traded down C$2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$88.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,708. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

