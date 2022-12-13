Raymond James Downgrades Keyera (TSE:KEY) to Outperform

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Keyera to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.92.

Shares of KEY traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.26. The company had a trading volume of 445,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.63. The stock has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$26.34 and a 52 week high of C$35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

