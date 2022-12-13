Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.36. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.38%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

