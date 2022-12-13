Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,955,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Rayonier comprises approximately 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $88,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Rayonier by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Price Performance

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.16. 748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,770. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 203.57%.

Rayonier Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.