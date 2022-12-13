RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.
RCI Hospitality Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $784.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
RCI Hospitality Company Profile
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.