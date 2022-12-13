RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $784.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 4,658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.