Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 2.2%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $35.00. 5,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 436,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on RETA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,502,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,512,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,378,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 335,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 538,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 252,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

