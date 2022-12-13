Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,200 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 6,200 ($76.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($92.01) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($93.24) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($68.95) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($95.69) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,750 ($82.81) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

