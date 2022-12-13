Red Spruce Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Intel by 100.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 431.1% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 78,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 63,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. 980,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,521,162. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.