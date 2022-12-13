Red Spruce Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $151.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $150.46. The company has a market capitalization of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

