Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 467 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 39,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

