Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.97.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.22. 53,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,874. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.47 and a twelve month high of $332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.87.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

