Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 43,913 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,913 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,457 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,634 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 308,507 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,884. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

