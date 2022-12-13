RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of RDHL opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 183,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading

