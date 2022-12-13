Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:RWT opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.58%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

