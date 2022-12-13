Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 44,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 955,971 shares.The stock last traded at $7.96 and had previously closed at $7.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.
Redwood Trust Trading Up 2.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.
Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 882,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 801,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 701,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Read More
