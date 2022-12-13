Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 44,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 955,971 shares.The stock last traded at $7.96 and had previously closed at $7.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -129.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 882,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 801,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 701,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

