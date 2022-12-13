Regal Partners Ltd Acquires 216,785 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Regal Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,785 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for about 0.7% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Farfetch worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $160,461,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,352,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,600 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE FTCH opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Farfetch from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.