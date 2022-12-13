Regal Partners Ltd Has $12.05 Million Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Regal Partners Ltd grew its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,854 shares during the period. Procore Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Procore Technologies worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,463.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,427,000 after buying an additional 1,452,353 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186,014 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,948,000 after buying an additional 1,095,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,871,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,522,000 after acquiring an additional 892,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $326,844.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,090,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,312,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $326,844.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,090,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,093 shares of company stock worth $6,191,010. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

