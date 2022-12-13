Regal Partners Ltd Invests $322,000 in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 532,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the second quarter worth $40,000.

G Medical Innovations Stock Down 2.1 %

GMVD opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $235.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

