Regal Partners Ltd Sells 87,221 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Regal Partners Ltd reduced its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,221 shares during the period. American Well makes up about 0.4% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in American Well were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in American Well by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 116,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 16.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 267,672 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Well by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Well by 68.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $37,206.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,416,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $37,206.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,416,632 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,344.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 766,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,848.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,677. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The company had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

