Rempart Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 4.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,498,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. 81,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6237 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

