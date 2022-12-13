Rempart Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,500,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

PG stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,282. The firm has a market cap of $366.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.