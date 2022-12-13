Rempart Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,500,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.