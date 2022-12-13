Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.26. 666,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,521,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

