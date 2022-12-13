Rempart Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 3.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $95.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

