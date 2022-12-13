Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Renault Stock Performance

Renault stock opened at €34.04 ($35.83) on Friday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($106.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.00.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

