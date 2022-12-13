Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,589,100 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 3,889,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 575.4 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Up 1.0 %

RNECF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

