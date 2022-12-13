Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,589,100 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 3,889,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 575.4 days.
Renesas Electronics Stock Up 1.0 %
RNECF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
About Renesas Electronics
