RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Update

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RenovaCare Trading Down 25.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.28. RenovaCare has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.
RenovaCare Company Profile
