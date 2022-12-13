Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) to Issue $31.56 — Dividend

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 31.5585 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Renren Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:RENN traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. 151,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,210. Renren has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Renren Company Profile
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
