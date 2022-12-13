Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) to Issue $31.56 — Dividend

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 31.5585 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Renren Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RENN traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. 151,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,210. Renren has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Renren

Renren Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Renren by 1,034.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in Renren by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Renren by 37,033.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Renren in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Renren in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

