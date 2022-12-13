Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 403.1% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REPYY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.80 ($17.68) to €16.50 ($17.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.00 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

REPYY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 103,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,530. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Repsol had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

