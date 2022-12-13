Request Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $91.92 million and $1.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0919 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012240 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00043604 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020781 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00240023 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09287657 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,249,124.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

