Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/2/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $60.00.
- 12/2/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $35.00 to $45.00.
- 12/1/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.
- 12/1/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $52.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $53.00.
- 11/16/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $43.00.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of VSCO traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,628. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
