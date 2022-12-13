ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises about 3.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ResMed worth $28,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,315 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,738. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.70. 6,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $264.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.