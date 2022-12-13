RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Short Interest Down 36.8% in November

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFAC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,327,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,698,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in RF Acquisition by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 744,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

RF Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. RF Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

