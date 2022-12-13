RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $315.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of RH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $333.81.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $253.06 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $613.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,837 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

