Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,856.67.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.