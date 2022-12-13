Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,856.67.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.