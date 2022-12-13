Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,169.88

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $13,169.88 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00012913 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00042667 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020619 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00240902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

