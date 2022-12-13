Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $13,295.76 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

