Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,243,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,450,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Definitive Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after acquiring an additional 497,490 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,207,000 after acquiring an additional 341,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,249,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after buying an additional 132,704 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Definitive Healthcare Profile

DH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

