Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,254 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Squarespace worth $47,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,047.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 45.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQSP stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

