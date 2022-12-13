Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 175,329 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175,329 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $42,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 42.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Kornit Digital by 52.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 270,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $502,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $155.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

